Visitation
Saturday, Aug. 17, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Service
Saturday, Aug. 17, 2019
11:00 AM
Howard H. Dahms


1920 - 2019
Dahms, Howard H. Born to Eternal Life August 5, 2019 at the age of 99 years. Beloved husband of the late Gladys C. (nee Literski). Devoted father of Jeffrey J. and Andrew D. Special grandfather of Taryn and Alec. Dear brother of the late Robert (the late Ruth). Caring uncle of Jane (Ray) Grabowski and Barbara (the late Curt) Wilson. Further survived by other relatives and friends. Visitation Saturday August 17, 2019 from 10:00AM until time of service at 11:00AM at the funeral home. Interment Holy Cross Cemetery with Military Honors to follow. In lieu of flowers, memorials to Stars and Stripes Honor Flight appreciated. Howard was a 1955 graduate from Marquette University with a B.S. degree in Business Administration.

Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Aug. 11, 2019
