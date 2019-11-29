Services
Mealy Funeral Home
225 West Main Street
Waterford, WI 53185
(262) 534-2233
Visitation
Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019
9:30 AM - 11:00 AM
St. Thomas Aquinas Catholic Church
305 South First Street
Waterford, WI
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Thomas Aquinas Catholic Church
305 South First Street
Waterford, WI
1927 - 2019
Howard H. Sanders Notice
Howard H. Sanders

Waterford - Sanders, Howard H. age 92, of Waterford, (formerly of Palmyra) passed away at Angels Grace in Oconomowoc on November 22, 2019.

Visitation will be held Saturday December 7, 2019 from 9:30-11:00 AM with Mass beginning at 11:00 AM at St. Thomas Aquinas Catholic Church, 305 South First Street, Waterford, WI 53185. In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to either Angels Grace or Jefferson Retired Teachers Scholarship Fund. Full obituary at www.mealyfuneralhome.com

Mealy Funeral Home

Waterford, WI 53185

262-534-2233

Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Nov. 29 to Dec. 1, 2019
