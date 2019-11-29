|
Howard H. Sanders
Waterford - Sanders, Howard H. age 92, of Waterford, (formerly of Palmyra) passed away at Angels Grace in Oconomowoc on November 22, 2019.
Visitation will be held Saturday December 7, 2019 from 9:30-11:00 AM with Mass beginning at 11:00 AM at St. Thomas Aquinas Catholic Church, 305 South First Street, Waterford, WI 53185. In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to either Angels Grace or Jefferson Retired Teachers Scholarship Fund. Full obituary at www.mealyfuneralhome.com
Mealy Funeral Home
Waterford, WI 53185
262-534-2233
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Nov. 29 to Dec. 1, 2019