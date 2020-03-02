Services
Howard Katz Notice
Howard Katz

Milwaukee - March 1, 2020, age 84, of Milwaukee. Preceded in death by son Michael Katz. Loving father Debbie (Bruce) Selke, Sherri (Bruce) Teller, and Lori (Steve) Zeitlin. Cherished grandfather of Joe (Jenny), Adam, Andrew, Sarah, Jordan, Maxwell, and Mackenzie and great-grandfather of 5. Special companion of Gail Kahn. Dedicated brother of Allen (Ann) Katz and the late Arlene (Art) Arnstein. Further survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

Funeral services 1 PM Thursday, March 5, 2020 at Congregation Shalom, 7630 N. Santa Monica Blvd., Fox Point. Interment at Mound Zion Cemetery, 14510 W. North Ave., Brookfield. Memorials to Milwaukee Jewish Museum.

Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Mar. 2 to Mar. 4, 2020
