Doepke, Howard Schwartz Passed away peacefully March 1, 2019, age 103. Beloved husband of the late Loretta E. Doepke (nee Osborn) Caring father of David (Julie) and James (Elizabeth) Also loved by grandchildren, great grandchildren, relatives, and a host of loving friends. Visitation at ALEXIAN VILLAGE CHAPEL, 9301 North 76th Street, Milwaukee, Friday, March 15, 1:00-2:00pm. Funeral service with Military Honors at 2:00pm. Private entombment at Wisconsin Memorial Park. Captain Doepke was assigned to a medical battalion attached to General George Patton's Third Army. Following Howard's service, he returned to the states where he attended UW-Whitewater and the University of Wisconsin-Madison where he met the "love of his life" Loretta Osborn. He was employed at Wauwatosa (East) High School for 33 years, teaching Chemistry and then leading the Guidance Department. During those "Tosa Years" Howard served as President of both the Suburban Counselors Association and the Retired Men's Club. While at Alexian Village, Howard created and maintained the Solarium. A special Thank You to the residents and staff of Alexian Village for their friendship and care. Memorials in Howard's memory may be directed to the Stars and Stripes Honor Flight (Howard flew in 2012) Box 867, Menomonee Falls, WI 53052 or to the Alexian Village Employee Appreciation Fund, 9301 N 76th Street. Milwaukee, WI 53223. "Dad and Mom, you will *always* be loved, remembered, and missed. You are now joyfully reunited."



