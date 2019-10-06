|
|
Howard T. Markwardt
Brookfield - Born to eternal life on September 30, 2019 at the age of 96. Beloved husband of the late Betty (nee Hoppe) for 62 years. Loving father of Patricia (George) Zahorik. Adored grandfather of Erin (Charles) Clark and Ryan (Abby) Zahorik. Loving great-grandfather of Connor Clark, Reylen and Macklin Zahorik. Also survived by loving companion and best friend, Arline Witherbee.
Howard enlisted into the United States Marine Corps serving in the South Pacific until 1945. After graduation from Marquette University in 1949, Howard was employed by Milprint Inc. until he retired in 1985 as Midwest District Sales Manager.
Howard was a member of the Board of Directors of Industries for the Blind for 44 years. He was also a volunteer at Elmbrook Memorial Hospital for 31 years where he made many friends. He was a member of the Legion Post #449 and an active member of St. Dominic Catholic Church in Brookfield.
Visitation will be on Friday October 11, 2019 at ST. DOMINIC CATHOLIC CHURCH, 18255 W. Capitol Drive, Brookfield, WI 53045 from 10:30 AM to 12:00 PM, followed by Mass of Christian Burial.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in Howard's name to St. Dominic Catholic Church.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Oct. 6, 2019