Kemp, Howell D. Of New Berlin. Found peace on Saturday, April 27, 2019, at the age of 82 years. Beloved husband of Jane. Loving father of Elizabeth Lita, Sharon Reisinger and Christine O'Leary. Grandfather of Daniel Lita, Brian Lita, Adam Reisinger and Jessica Reisinger. Further survived by other relatives and friends. There will be a time of gathering on Thursday, May 2, from 4:30 PM, until time of Memorial Service at 6:00 PM at CHURCH AND CHAPEL FUNERAL HOME, 7626 W. Greenfield Ave., West Allis. The family wishes to thank the amazing staff at Vitas Ruth Hospice House for the loving care given to Howell and his family. To receive this obit/directions text 1844417 to 414-301-6422
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on May 1, 2019