Services
Church & Chapel Funeral and Cremation Services
7626 West Greenfield Avenue
West Allis, WI 53214
(414) 476-0052
Resources
More Obituaries for Howell Kemp
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Howell D. Kemp

Notice Condolences Flowers

Howell D. Kemp Notice
Kemp, Howell D. Of New Berlin. Found peace on Saturday, April 27, 2019, at the age of 82 years. Beloved husband of Jane. Loving father of Elizabeth Lita, Sharon Reisinger and Christine O'Leary. Grandfather of Daniel Lita, Brian Lita, Adam Reisinger and Jessica Reisinger. Further survived by other relatives and friends. There will be a time of gathering on Thursday, May 2, from 4:30 PM, until time of Memorial Service at 6:00 PM at CHURCH AND CHAPEL FUNERAL HOME, 7626 W. Greenfield Ave., West Allis. The family wishes to thank the amazing staff at Vitas Ruth Hospice House for the loving care given to Howell and his family. To receive this obit/directions text 1844417 to 414-301-6422
logo

Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on May 1, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Church & Chapel Funeral and Cremation Services
Download Now