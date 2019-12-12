Services
Bradley Funeral Home
1550 Neva Road
Antigo, WI 54409
(715) 623-3787
Visitation
Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019
10:00 AM
St James Catholic Church
White Lake, WI
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019
11:00 AM
St James Catholic Church
White Lake, WI
H.r. "Larry" LaBelle

H.r. "Larry" LaBelle Notice
H.R. "Larry" LaBelle

Age 83, died Dec. 11, 2019. His wife, Beverly (Ploenske) preceded him in death. He received a degree in Mechanical Engineering from the UW-Madison in 1959. Larry and Beverly founded and owned Diacar Products Inc, in Hales CornersI. His sister-in- law, Kay LaBelle, survives. Funeral Mass will be celebrated at St James Catholic Church in White Lake, on Sat. Dec. 14, 2019 at 11am. Vis one hour before the funeral at church. Memorials preferred and may be made to the . Condolences at bradleyfh.com.



Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Dec. 12 to Dec. 13, 2019
