Hubbard Riley
Age 89 yrs. June 5, 2020. Funeral services will be held on Saturday, June 20, 2020 from 12:30 PM until 3:00PM at Wisconsin Memorial Park "Chapel of Chimes" 13235 W. Capitol Dr. The family is served by:
Age 89 yrs. June 5, 2020. Funeral services will be held on Saturday, June 20, 2020 from 12:30 PM until 3:00PM at Wisconsin Memorial Park "Chapel of Chimes" 13235 W. Capitol Dr. The family is served by:
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Jun. 17 to Jun. 18, 2020.