Wisniewski, Hubert G. "Fritz" Fritz found peace at the age of 90 years, when he joined his loving wife Mary in Heaven on June 2, 2019. Cherished father of Susan (Tom) Papagiannis, Karen (Ron) Dix and Pam (Jim) Acker. Proud grandfather of Chris (Windy), Jason (Dani), Melanie (Krystle), Sean (Mahogany), Nick (Kristina), Julie (Brad), Kevin (Erin) and Steve (Sydney). Loving great-grandfather of Tyson, Mason, Kennedi, Autumn, Alexia and Maxwell. Loving uncle to many nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews. Further survived by other relatives and friends. Preceded in death by his siblings Eleanor (Ed) Bieszk, Dick (Alice), Evelyn, Lionel (Connie), Leona (Tony) Guerra and Edmund; sisters-in-law Angie (Chuck), Jo (Willy) and Fran (Dick). Memorial Visitation Sat. June 15, 2019 at ST. ELIZABETH ANN SETON CATHOLIC CHURCH, 12700 W. Howard Ave., New Berlin, from 12 PM until time of Mass of Christian Burial at 2 PM. Private Entombment will take place at a later date. If desired, memorials to the Vince Lombardi Cancer Center-Aurora Summit would be appreciated.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on June 9, 2019