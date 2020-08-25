Hugo "Hooks" W. Wandt JrBrookfield - Hugo "Hooks" Wandt Jr found peace on August 23, 2020 at his home in Brookfield after 3+ weeks of home hospice care following 2 1/2 years enduring complications of Dermatomyositis, fibrosis and recently discovered lung cancer. Devoted husband of Alice "Boggie" Wandt for 65+ years. Born Aug 11, 1931. Graduate of Shorewood High School 1949, Marquette University 1953 (Member of Delta Sigma Pi), US Army Ft Leonard Wood 1953-55. Preceded in death by his parents Hugo & Bertha Wandt Sr, daughter Laura Wandt, son Hugo Wandt III and sister Caroline Slegelis. Survived by wife Alice Wandt, daughter Linda Wandt, daughter-in-law Debra Wandt and granddaughters Jacqueline & Jennifer along with many other cherished nieces, nephews, relatives & friends.After 34 years, Hooks retired from WI Bell/AT&T/Ameritech Publishing as GM Sales/Service in the Directory Division. In retirement, he thoroughly enjoyed working in the yard/gardens and maintaining the house inside and out, but finally surrendered the lawnmower & snow blower at age 87. Making himself a hearty breakfast while reading & listening to the local/national news was a daily ritual. He always had a joke ready for the occasion and maintained his sense of humor until the day he died. He felt blessed with a good life. In his own words, "I had a limited lifetime warranty, but not the extended one." Hugo's remains will be laid to rest at Oak Hill Cemetery in Brookfield. Memorials preferred to Sharon Lynne Wilson Center for the Arts in Brookfield or The Ronald McDonald House of Eastern WI.