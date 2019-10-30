|
Hyacinth R. Grabowski
(nee Meunier)
Passed away peacefully in her sleep on October 30th, 2019 at the age of 92. Loving wife of the late Robert. Dear mother of Roberta (Jerome) Matuszak, Laura Grabowski, Richard (Bonnie), Jean Picco, Kathy (Mark) Brylski and Regina (Larry) Krawczyk. Also survived by many grandchildren and great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
A visitation will be held on Friday, November 8th, at St. Gregory the Great Parish (3160 S. 63rd St. Milwaukee) from 9:30-11am with a Mass of Christian Burial to follow at 11am. Entombment at Mt. Olivet Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorials to the family are appreciated.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Oct. 30 to Nov. 6, 2019