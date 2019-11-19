Services
Church & Chapel Funeral and Cremation Services
1875 North Calhoun Rd
Brookfield, WI 53005
(262) 786-8030
Visitation
Friday, Nov. 22, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:30 AM
Wisconsin Memorial Park Chapel of the flowers
13235 W. Capitol Dr.
Funeral service
Friday, Nov. 22, 2019
10:30 AM
Wisconsin Memorial Park Chapel of the flowers
13235 W. Capitol Dr.
1928 - 2019
Luitgard I Kartali

Born in Regensburg, Germany on March 10, 1928. She entered Heaven's gates on Monday, November 18, 2019. Luitgard, husband Josef and son, Dietmar left Schwandorf, Germany in December 1959 to settle in Milwaukee, Wisconsin where many German friends welcomed them. She was a proud member of the Apatiner club at the Schwabenhof in Menomonee Falls. A loving mother and homemaker, Luitgard was a remarkable cook and enjoyed preparing meals for her family and friends, most especially over the holidays. She loved to travel and visited many countries during her lifetime.

Luitgard is survived by her son Dietmer (Rosemary) Kartali. Grandsons Steven (Lauren) and Eric (Darlene) Kartali. Omama to three great-grandchildren, Julia Kartali, Cameron Kartali and Oliver Kartali.

Visitation at Wisconsin Memorial Park Chapel of the Flowers 13235 W. Capitol Dr. Friday, November 22, 9AM-10:30am. Funeral Service celebrating her life to follow at 10:30AM. Private entombment to follow.

