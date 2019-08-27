Services
Ida B. "Toote" Gorecki

Ida B. "Toote" Gorecki Notice
Gorecki, Ida "Toote" B. (Nee Klein) Born to Eternal Life on August 24, 2019, age 90. Beloved wife of Albert Gorecki. Loving mother of Steven (Betsy), Michael (Pam), John (Diane), and James (Deana) Gorecki and Joan (Greg) Janutka. Proud grandmother of 15 grandchildren and 18 great-grandchildren. Dear sister of Dolores (the late Bob) Wolfe and Elaine (the late George) Antczak. Also survived by other caring relatives and friends. Tootie was a member of St Vincent Pallotti Christian Women and the Hart Park Chorus. Visitation will be held on Wed. Aug. 28, from 9:30 AM until the time of Mass of Christian Burial at 12 PM at ST VINCENT PALLOTTI-WEST, 201 N 76th ST, Milwaukee. Private Interment at South Wisconsin Veteran's Memorial Cemetery, Union Grove, WI. Memorials to St Vincent Pallotti Parish appreciated.

Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Aug. 27, 2019
