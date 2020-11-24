Ida C. Frahmann
(Nee Westrich) Rejoined her beloved husband, Raymond, on November 21, 2020, age 89. Loving mother of Lori (the late Larry) Buckles, Lynn (the late Dave) Gressle, Terry (Julie) Frahmann and Scott (Julie) Frahmann. Proud grandma of Nicki (Brad) Smith, Mike (Kathy) Frahmann, Matt (Laura) Frahmann, Bryan Buckles, Mandy (Derik) Schilling, Kelly (Alex) Beronja and Tyler Gressle. Proud great grandma Bradley, Liam and Casey. Also loved by sisters, other relatives and friends.
Visitation at the Funeral Home, Monday, November 30, 2-345PM. Service 4PM. Private burial Highland.