Glorioso, Ignatius "Eddie" Born to Eternal Life July, 8, 2019. Beloved husband of the late JoAnn (nee Mirenda) . Loving father of Jim (Vicki), John (Nancy Francois), Bob (Ann), Sean and Joseph (Keely). Cherished grandfather of Fiona, Guiseppe, Anthony, Andy, Amy, Amanda, Alex, Adam, Alissa, Angelo, James, Monica, and Cody. Loving Brother of the late Joseph (the late Mary), the late Nick (Dorothy), Ted (Rosemary), Rosalie, Anthony ( Lois), and Charles (Josephine). Brother in law of Rose (Wayne) Smith, Mary (Don) Brietback, Joseph Mirenda, and John (Chris) Mirenda. Further survived by many great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends. Family and friends will gather at Three Holy Women Parish - St. Hedwig Church, 1702 N. Humboldt Ave. on Sun., July 14, 2019 from 12:30 PM until the time of the Memorial Service at 3:00 PM. In lieu of flowers, memorials to the family appreciated. Suminski Family Funeral Homes Assisted the Family with Arrangements. www.Suminski FuneralHome.com
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on July 11, 2019