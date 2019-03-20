|
Stojkovic, Ilija Passed away March 16, 2019 at the age of 64 years. Preceded in death by his parents Miodrag and Dorothy and brother Milan. Loving brother of Stan. Further survived by cousins, other family and friends. Funeral services will be held Saturday March 23, 2019 at 12:00 Noon at St. Sava Serbian Orthodox Cathedral S. 51st & W. Oklahoma Ave. Please meet at the Cathedral for start of service. Interment Good Hope Cemetery. Visitation Friday March 22 at Schaff Funeral Home from 4:00 - 7:30 pm with Mali Pomen at 7:30 pm.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Mar. 20, 2019