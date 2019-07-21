Services
Schaff Funeral Service
5920 West Lincoln Avenue
West Allis, WI 53219
(414) 541-7533
Visitation
Monday, Jul. 22, 2019
11:00 AM - 12:00 PM
St. Sava Serbian Orthodox Cathedral
S. 51st and W. Oklahoma Ave.
View Map
Funeral service
Monday, Jul. 22, 2019
12:00 PM
St. Sava Serbian Orthodox Cathedral
S. 51st and W. Oklahoma Ave.
View Map
Ilija Stojsavljevic Notice
Stojsavljevic, Ilija Found peace July 16, 2019 at the age of 61. Loving husband of the late Jelica. Beloved father of Alexandra. Dear brother of Dara (Mile) Stanic, Nancy (Don) Henson, Juli, the late Jelena and Masa Stojsavljevic. Further survived by kumovi, nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Ilija was a 1975 graduate of Boys Tech, a retiree of Rexnord, a member of the Serbian Chetniks and an avid soccer player and a fan of the game. Funeral services will be held Monday at 12:00 pm at St. Sava Serbian Orthodox Cathedral, S. 51st and W. Oklahoma Ave. Visitation Monday at the church 11:00 am until time of services. Interment Good hope Cemetery.

Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on July 21, 2019
