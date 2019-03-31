Services
Harder Funeral Service Inc
18700 West Capitol Drive
Brookfield, WI 53045
(262) 781-8350
Potzner, Ilona A. "Loni" March 22, 2019 age 69 years. Beloved sister of Jane Potzner and the late Neill Potzner. Further survived by many dear friends. Loni retired from Masterlock after 30 years of service. Loni is an accomplished musician; she played in an all girls band, Lace Curtain that later became Lace. She also was a volunteer with the Milwaukee Police Auxiliary and the Wisconsin Humane Society. If desired, memorials to Lupus Foundation of America Wisconsin Chapter 2600 N. Mayfair Road, Milwaukee, WI 53226 or Wisconsin Humane Society 4500 W. Wisconsin Ave, Milwaukee, WI 53208. Visitation Thursday April 4 at Harder Funeral Home from 11:00 AM to 1:00 PM.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Mar. 31 to Apr. 3, 2019
