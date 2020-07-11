Imbert George Schulz



Born to life May 13th, 1928. Passed peacefully at home July 8th, 2020. Survived by his loving and devoted wife of 70 yrs. Alnina (nee Quesnell) Schulz Loving father of Dan (Linda) Schulz, Jean Alberte (Mark Hudson) Jan (Mike) Niemczyk, Joan (Mike) Stingl, Judy Kapsos, Jeanette Schulz, Dave (Linda) Schulz and Jennifer (Matt) Lichucki. Preceded in death by son Donald Schulz, granddaughter Mary Schulz and former son-in-law, Butch Jorgensen. Further survived by 25 grandchildren, 16 great grandchildren and many nieces and nephews. Also survived by sister-in-law, Beverly Trost. Bert served in the Army Air Corps for 3 years. Graduated from Marquette University. United in marriage with Nina, January 7th, 1950. Taught in MPS for 35yrs. Retired early and enjoyed many years wintering in AZ. Played baseball, volleyball, cards, and traveling. Bert also enjoyed the Packers, fishing, camping and nature. This love of the outdoors was passed on to his children, through yearly camping trips out west. Former member of St. Michael's and St. Sebastian Parish. Thank you to Seasons Hospice, especially nurse Michelle for their wonderful care. Also thanks to the aides at ABC. Mass of Christian burial at St. Sebastian Church 5400 W. Washington Blvd. Milwaukee, Monday July 20th, 2020 at 10AM. Mask required. Due to covid, a celebration of Bert's life will be held at a later date.









