Imogene E. McShaneWauwatosa - (nee Rake) Peacefully born to Eternal Life on May 17, 2020 at the age 96 of natural causes. Imogene was the loving wife of the late Bernard McShane and devoted mother to Mark (deceased), Timothy (Bernadette), Mary (Luke Mitchell) and Paul (Eileen Coccia). Proud grandmother to Sean (Kelly), Kevin (Megan), Ryan (Stephanie), Victoria (Andrew Seiter), Matthew, Connor Mitchell, Lindsay (Joseph) Stadler, Joseph (Angela) Sadler and Karen (Joel) Maass. Cherished great-grandmother to fifteen and great-great-grandmother to one. She is further survived by beloved nieces, nephews, Tanya Bastian and many dear friends she felt were family.Imogene was born on August 9, 1923 in the town of Westfield, WI to Andrew and Elizabeth (nee Banes) Rake. She had one brother Gerald Rake of Beaver Dam. She graduated from Beaver Dam High School then St. Mary's School of Nursing, Milwaukee. She was a dedicated Registered Nurse as Head Nurse of the Nursing Home Care Unit at Zablocki VA Medical Center until she retired at the age of 65. Bernard and Imogene met at the VA when he was a patient then married on August 28, 1948. She served the community as a Camillus Home Health Nurse into her seventies.Imogene was an enthusiastic lover of life. She cheered her Packers, Brewers, Badgers and grandchildren's sports with gusto. She was a skilled Bridge player and a member of many Bridge Clubs. She held a strong Sheepshead hand, as well. The family spent many lake vacations fishing, boating and swimming together with Imogene and Bernard. Her fraternal memberships were The Ancient Order of Hibernians and Retired Nurses of VA. She volunteered her faithful dedication to St. Therese Catholic Church and Interfaith of Milwaukee. She will forever be remembered as a kind, loving, strong and thoughtful woman who loved God, her Irish, animals and all the individuals in her life.Visitation will be held on Tuesday, May 26, at CHURCH AND CHAPEL FUNERAL HOME, 15250 W. National Ave., New Berlin, from 10 AM until the Catholic Service at 12 PM. Interment at St. Mary Cemetery, Hales Corners.An Irish Celebration of Life will be scheduled at a later date.In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St. Therese Parish, The Ancient Order of Hibernians or Children's Hospital of WI would be appreciated.The family would like to extend a deep thank you to the Caregivers with VITAS Hospice and VMP Maplewood Care Center for the dedicated care of mother."Slàinte"