Ines (Flabbi) Leonardelli
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Ines's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Ines Leonardelli (nee Flabbi)

Milwaukee - Born to Eternal Life May 2, 2020 at the age of 93 years. Beloved wife of the late Mario. Loving mother of John (Diane), Mary (the late Jim) Mueller, Anne (Jeff) Kustermann, Carmen (Paul Fisher), the late Sandra, Mario (Eva) and Giulio (Cindy). Dear Nonna of Gina (Richard), Johnny, Vicki (Kyle), Sandy (Damien), Jimmy (Melissa), Michael, Erin (Don), Jeffrey, Ashley (Oscar), Christopher, Nicholas, Lauren, Natalie and Maya. Bisnonna of Hailey, Cassandra, Nathan, Maxwell, Hannah, Alyssa, Alex and Ava. Further survived by brothers, sisters, nieces, nephews other family and friends. Longtime member of St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church in Greenfield, WI. Due to recent health and safety concerns private family services will be held. In lieu of flowers memorials to St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church 8500 W. Coldspring Rd., Greenfield,WI 53228 appreciated. A special thank you to all the caregivers in Memory Care unit at the Village of Manor Park who took special care of our Mother.

Our Mother's passions were her family and love of her Catholic religion. She took great pride in spending time with her kids, grandkids and great grandkids. She touched the lives of every one of us through her love. Even though she is gone she has left the gift of adoration and compassion. We wish she did not have to struggle with dementia the last few years of her wonderful life. She had so much more to offer us. Heaven has gained a special singing angel.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from May 5 to May 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Service
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Schaff Funeral Service
5920 West Lincoln Avenue
West Allis, WI 53219
(414) 541-7533
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Not sure what to say?
0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved