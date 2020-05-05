Ines Leonardelli (nee Flabbi)



Milwaukee - Born to Eternal Life May 2, 2020 at the age of 93 years. Beloved wife of the late Mario. Loving mother of John (Diane), Mary (the late Jim) Mueller, Anne (Jeff) Kustermann, Carmen (Paul Fisher), the late Sandra, Mario (Eva) and Giulio (Cindy). Dear Nonna of Gina (Richard), Johnny, Vicki (Kyle), Sandy (Damien), Jimmy (Melissa), Michael, Erin (Don), Jeffrey, Ashley (Oscar), Christopher, Nicholas, Lauren, Natalie and Maya. Bisnonna of Hailey, Cassandra, Nathan, Maxwell, Hannah, Alyssa, Alex and Ava. Further survived by brothers, sisters, nieces, nephews other family and friends. Longtime member of St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church in Greenfield, WI. Due to recent health and safety concerns private family services will be held. In lieu of flowers memorials to St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church 8500 W. Coldspring Rd., Greenfield,WI 53228 appreciated. A special thank you to all the caregivers in Memory Care unit at the Village of Manor Park who took special care of our Mother.



Our Mother's passions were her family and love of her Catholic religion. She took great pride in spending time with her kids, grandkids and great grandkids. She touched the lives of every one of us through her love. Even though she is gone she has left the gift of adoration and compassion. We wish she did not have to struggle with dementia the last few years of her wonderful life. She had so much more to offer us. Heaven has gained a special singing angel.













