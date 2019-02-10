|
Jaehnert, Inez (Nee Thelen) Age 93, passed away on February 5. She is survived by husband Otto (Bud) Jaehnert to whom she was married for 70 loving years. Her children Jane (Tom) Hoeppner, Neil (Jill Geisler) Jaehnert and Nancy Strehlow and grandchildren Jennifer (John) Korich, Noah (Valerie) Jaehnert and MacNeil Jaehnert cherish her memory, and her infant great-grandson Nolan (Valerie and Noah) Jaehnert will grow up knowing she adored him. Inez grew up in a big La Farge, Wisconsin farm family, one of 8 children born to Aloysius and Hildegard Thelen. When she met Bud, he had just returned from the war and she was a receptionist at the Nordberg Company in Milwaukee. As their family grew, so did their circle of dear friends and neighbors, with whom they would keep in touch over the years, through birthdays, anniversaries and funerals. When Inez and Bud moved to Sunset Ridge Memory Care Center in Jefferson, they also appreciated the warmth and friendship of the caregivers who came to know them well. Inez, a gifted seamstress, is also survived by the scores of absolutely perfect Raggedy Ann and Andy dolls she crafted as gifts to newborns and to charity. A Visitation will be held from 9:30AM until the time of Mass of Christian Burial at 11:00 AM at ST. ANTHONY ON THE LAKE CATHOLIC CHURCH W280 N2101 Prospect Ave, Pewaukee, WI 53072 on Wednesday, February 13, 2019. A private burial will take place at Highland Memorial Park. To receive this obit/directions, text 1834116 to 414-301-6422
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Feb. 10, 2019