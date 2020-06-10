Inez "Nickie" V. Willms
(nee Needham). Born to Eternal Life June 8, 2020, at the age of 95 years. Reunited with her beloved husband, Joseph. Loving mother of David Willms. Further survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
Heartfelt gratitude to the Zilber Hospice staff and Aurora at Home Hospice Team.
Memorials to St. Ann Center (2801 E. Morgan Ave., Milwaukee, WI 53207).
Private services held.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Jun. 10 to Jun. 12, 2020.