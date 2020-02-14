|
Ingeborg Magyar
Milwaukee - (Née Schweinsberg) Born to Eternal Life on Thursday, February 13, 2020, at the age of 92 years. Beloved wife of the late Gyula "Julius" Magyar. Loving mother of Maria (Quentin) Cartier, Johnny Magyar and Sabina Magyar. Proud grandmother of Madeline, Dominic, Patrick, Everett, Sophia, Francessca and Anais. Also survived by other relatives and friends.
Visitation will be held on Monday, February 17, from 10:00 AM to 10:45 AM at SACRED HEART CROATIAN CHURCH, 917 N. 49th Street, Milwaukee. Mass of Christian BuriaI to follow at 11:00 AM. Interment Calvary Cemetery.
A native of Hamburg, Germany, Ingeborg (Inge) immigrated to the US in 1959. She was an active member of DANK (Deutsch Amerikanischer National Kongress) taking part in their dance and singing groups and volunteering at GermanFest. A devotee of the Schoenstatt movement, she lived out her Catholic faith and always saw the good in others. A dedicated wife, mother and grandmother she enjoyed cooking, baking and having afternoon "Kafe und Kuchen" with family and friends. She will be deeply missed by all who know and love her.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Feb. 14 to Feb. 16, 2020