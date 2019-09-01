|
Ingeborg S. "Sherry" Kent
Milwaukee - Passed peacefully on Thursday, August. 29, 2019, at the age of 70 yrs.
She is lovingly survived by her husband, Thomas "Tom" J. Kent of 45 years; children, Matt (Jolene) Kent, Debra (Randy) Kent and Richard Kent; grandchildren, Olivia and Austin; brother, Bernard Liefke and good friends, Eva, Betty, Nancy and Irene. Sherry is further survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives and many friends.
She graduated from West Division High School and was very active with the Reunion Committee. Sherry worked at Briggs and Stratton for 34 years, retiring in 2003; where she was involved with the Retirement Club. Most of all she loved spending time with her family and being lucky at the Casino's.
A visitation will be held on Thurs., Sept. 5, from 2:00PM until the time of the 4:00PM Funeral Service at Wisconsin Memorial Park, Chapel of the Chimes, 13235 W. Capital Dr. Brookfield, WI 53005. Entombment will take place privately.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Sept. 1, 2019