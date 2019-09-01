Services
Schramka Funeral Home
13220 W Capitol Dr
Brookfield, WI 53005
(262) 432-8100
Resources
More Obituaries for Ingeborg Kent
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ingeborg S. "Sherry" Kent

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Ingeborg S. "Sherry" Kent Notice
Kent, Ingeborg S. "Sherry" (Nee Liefke) Passed peacefully on Thurs., Sept. 29, 2019, at the age of 70 yrs. She is lovingly survived by her husband, Thomas "Tom" J. Kent of 45 years; children, Matt (Jolene) Kent, Debra (Randy) Kent and Richard Kent; grandchildren, Olivia and Austin; brother, Bernard Liefke and good friends, Eva, Betty, Nancy and Irene. Sherry is further survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives and many friends. She graduated from West Division High School and was very active with the Reunion Committee. Sherry worked at Briggs and Stratton for 34 years, retiring in 2003; where she was involved with the Retirement Club. Most of all she loved spending time with her family and being lucky at the Casino's. A visitation will be held on Thurs., Sept. 5, from 2:00PM until the time of the 4:00PM Funeral Service at Wisconsin Memorial Park, Chapel of the Chimes, 13235 W. Capital Dr. Brookfield, WI 53005. Entombment will take place privately.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Sept. 1, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Ingeborg's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
jsonline