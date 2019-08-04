Services
Celebration of Life
Friday, Aug. 9, 2019
4:00 PM - 6:00 PM
STAR OF BETHLEHEM LUTHERAN CHURCH
3700 Casper Drive
New Berlin, WI
Koch, Ingrid Went home to her Heavenly Father on Tuesday, July 30, 2019 at the age of 81. Born in Duingen, Germany on May 25, 1938 and came to the United States at the age of 18 years with her great grandmother. Loving mother of Richard and Monika (Creighton Tooley) Robles. Proud grandmother of Chase (Julie) Robles, Haley and Chloe Robles. Dear sister of Jurgen (Briggette) Bahr, Ursula (Andreas) Feige and Lisa (Roland) Wenzek of Germany. A celebration of Ingrid's life will be held at STAR OF BETHLEHEM LUTHERAN CHURCH, 3700 Casper Drive, New Berlin on Friday, Aug 9th from 4-6PM with a Funeral Service to follow. In lieu of flowers memorials to Star of Bethlehem Church or appreciated.

Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Aug. 4, 2019
