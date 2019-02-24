Resources
Stecher, Sister Iola SSSF February 16th, 2019. Age 99. Survived by nieces, nephews, lifelong friends, and the School Sisters of St. Francis community with whom she shared life for 83 years. Visitation at St. Joseph Convent, 1501 So. Layton Blvd., Milwaukee, on Monday February 25th, at 9:30 a.m., Wake service at 10:00 a.m. Mass of Christian Burial at 11:00 a.m. Interment 1:30 p.m. at Mt. Olivet Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions to School Sisters of St. Francis are appreciated.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Feb. 24, 2019
