Services
Peace of Mind Funeral Home
5325 West Greenfield Avenue
Milwaukee, WI 53214
(414) 453-1562
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Aug. 24, 2019
12:00 PM - 1:00 PM
ADORATION LUTHERAN CHURCH
3840 West Edgerton Avenue
Milwaukee, WI
View Map
Memorial service
Sunday, Aug. 25, 2019
1:00 PM
ADORATION LUTHERAN CHURCH
3840 West Edgerton Avenue
Milwaukee, WI
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Ione Mayer
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ione C. Mayer

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Ione C. Mayer Notice
Mayer, Ione C. Gone Home to be with the Lord, Monday August 19, 2019, at the age of 83 years. Loving mother of Clay, Sherry and and Gary. Proud grandmother 10 grandchildren and 21 great-grandchildren. Dear sister of Kenneth (Carol) Poweleit. Further survived by other relatives and friends. A Memorial Celebration of Ione's life will be held on Saturday, August 24, 2019 from 12 Noon until time of Memorial Service at 1 PM at ADORATION LUTHERAN CHURCH (3840 West Edgerton Avenue, Milwaukee). In lieu of flowers, memorials to Adoration Lutheran Church appreciated.

logo

Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Aug. 22, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Ione's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
jsonline