Mayer, Ione C. Gone Home to be with the Lord, Monday August 19, 2019, at the age of 83 years. Loving mother of Clay, Sherry and and Gary. Proud grandmother 10 grandchildren and 21 great-grandchildren. Dear sister of Kenneth (Carol) Poweleit. Further survived by other relatives and friends. A Memorial Celebration of Ione's life will be held on Saturday, August 24, 2019 from 12 Noon until time of Memorial Service at 1 PM at ADORATION LUTHERAN CHURCH (3840 West Edgerton Avenue, Milwaukee). In lieu of flowers, memorials to Adoration Lutheran Church appreciated.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Aug. 22, 2019