|
|
Irena Podlisecki
Milwaukee - Born into eternal life on November 14, 2019 at the age of 83. Dear wife of the late Antoni. Loving and devoted mother of that late Mark and Richard (Barbara) Podlisecki. Loving Babcia of David (Rachael) and Matt (Julia). Proud great grandma of George. She is further survived by a sister in Poland, nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Saturday, November 23rd at 10:30 A.M. at ST. ROMAN PARISH 1710 W. Bolivar Ave. Visitation AT CHURCH from 9:00 to 10:15 A.M. Entombment St. Adalbert Cemetery.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Nov. 15 to Nov. 20, 2019