Services
Hartson Funeral Home
11111 West Janesville Road
Hales Corners, WI 53130
(414) 425-9797
Visitation
Sunday, May 19, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Hartson Funeral Home
11111 West Janesville Road
Hales Corners, WI 53130
View Map
Service
Sunday, May 19, 2019
4:00 PM
Resources
More Obituaries for Irene Joswick
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Irene A. Joswick

Notice Condolences Flowers

Irene A. Joswick Notice
Joswick, Irene A. (Nee Duda) Found peace in the arms of Jesus May 13th, 2019 at the age of 95. Beloved wife of (the late) Ralph for 59 years. Loving Mother of Michael (Lois), Jeanne Knoebel, Gary, Thomas (Jeanmarie), Anne Hall, Mary (Rob) Briedis, Greg (Laura), Stephen, John (Bonnie), Paul (Joyce), Joe (Amy). Loving Grandmother of 37 grandchildren, 48 great-grand children and 3 great-great-grandchildren. Preceded in death by her Sister and 8 Brothers. Irene was a homemaker. She was faithful to the Lord by caring for her family, serving in her church food pantry and caring for people in her community. "Let her works praise her in the gates". Visitation will be held Sunday May 19th at Hartson Funeral Home, 11111 W Janesville Rd, Hales Corners, WI 55130 from 2-4 with a service at 4 pm. In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to Foster Hope Inc, Marshfield, WI.
logo

Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on May 15, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Hartson Funeral Home
Download Now
jsonline