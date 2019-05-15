|
Joswick, Irene A. (Nee Duda) Found peace in the arms of Jesus May 13th, 2019 at the age of 95. Beloved wife of (the late) Ralph for 59 years. Loving Mother of Michael (Lois), Jeanne Knoebel, Gary, Thomas (Jeanmarie), Anne Hall, Mary (Rob) Briedis, Greg (Laura), Stephen, John (Bonnie), Paul (Joyce), Joe (Amy). Loving Grandmother of 37 grandchildren, 48 great-grand children and 3 great-great-grandchildren. Preceded in death by her Sister and 8 Brothers. Irene was a homemaker. She was faithful to the Lord by caring for her family, serving in her church food pantry and caring for people in her community. "Let her works praise her in the gates". Visitation will be held Sunday May 19th at Hartson Funeral Home, 11111 W Janesville Rd, Hales Corners, WI 55130 from 2-4 with a service at 4 pm. In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to Foster Hope Inc, Marshfield, WI.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on May 15, 2019