Services Heritage Funeral Home 4800 South 84th Street Greenfield , WI 53228 (414) 281-5533 Resources More Obituaries for Irene Kesich Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Irene A. Kesich

Notice Condolences Flowers Kesich, Irene A. (nee Martyka) Born to Edward and Victoria Martyka in Milwaukee, WI, and entered Eternal Life on March 30, 2019 at home surrounded by her loved ones, having enjoyed 97 glorious years of God's Gift. Preceded to Heaven by Everlasting Sweetheart and Husband, the gallant Emil Kesich. May they once again dance together beneath the stars of the Modernistic Ballroom. Loved and adored Mother of Mary Lynn (Douglas) Brzycki, Gordon (Kristine) Kesich, Donald (the late Carol) Kesich; preceded in death by cherished son, Emil James (the late Camille) Kesich. Generous and loving Grandmother of Sandra Lynn Brzycki, Karen (James) Jackowski, Matthew (Courtney Thorpe) Brzycki and Bryan (Kristin) Brzycki; Michelle Kesich, Dan Kesich, Linda (Dale) Olszewski; Mark Kesich (Liz), Sarah Kesich (Bart Kempfer) and Angela (Jim) Read. Great-grandmother of 12; and 1 great-great-grandson. Adored Godmother of Mary Canalas. Survived by brothers Walter (Nancy) Martyka and Richard (Elaine) Martyka; preceded in death by brothers Edward "Marty" Martyka, Sylvester Martyka and sisters Jane Winkler, Florence Denhartig and Alice Martyka. Dear daughter-in-law of the late George and Mary Kesich, sister-in-law of the late John (Charlotte) Kesich, George (the late Lorraine) Kesich II, the late Anne and George Glumac, and the late Sylvia Kesich. Also survived by many nieces, nephews and a host of wonderful friends. Together with husband Emil, Irene was the owner and administrator of the former Parkview Nursing Home, Ripon, WI, for 25 years, retiring in 1989. Built from the ground up, Emil's expertise in construction and Irene's creative designs guided the formation of Parkview beginning with the fan-shaped structure that allowed expansion to one-hundred and seventy-seven beds at the time of their retirement. Receiving many accolades over the years, Parkview's contributions to education in the areas of healthcare and ever-present kindness, compassionate and respectful "care with love" techniques performed by their treasured Staff were recognized and adopted throughout the State of Wisconsin and nationally. A devout Catholic, Irene relied daily on the help and advice of her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ and His Blessed Mother Mary, living her Faith as one humbled with an abundance of love and forgiveness for others. Irene's favorite time of year was Christmas, the wonder of the season excited her heart every year. In her presence, one felt her closeness to God. An active participant in numerous organizations and volunteer work in various churches, hospitals and schools, throughout the course of her lifetime, Irene's most personal work was that as an artisan, crocheting, knitting, sewing beautiful creations shared with family and donated as her own on-going mission project to protective shelters of abused women and children. In addition, Irene was an avid gardener, golfer, and enjoyed the performances of the Milwaukee Symphony Orchestra, The Milwaukee Repertory Theatre, travel, the family cottage, and in later years as a tutor for many children in reading programs. Irene's quick wit and humor delighted everyone who knew her. She spoke Polish fluently and retreated to her childhood Bible written in the Polish language, when seeking quiet reflection. In Irene's very autumn years, her constant companion, confidante, best friend and caregiver was her daughter, Mary Lynn. The family wishes to express their gratitude to Dr. Roger Torres for his attentive care of Irene for many years, and the kindness and compassion of VITAS Home Hospice: "DJ"; Xiaomin; Veronica; Pastor Tim and colleague Fr. Carl. We also wish to thank granddaughter Sandra's dear friend Jamie, a Native American of the Ojibwe Tribe, for the great honor bestowed upon Irene, a Sage offering for her journey into eternal life. Last, but never least, Jeanne Thalman, longtime friend of daughter Mary Lynn, who provided the emotional support Mary Lynn needed over the past few months while caring for Irene. Visitation will be held Friday, April 5, at HERITAGE FUNERAL HOME, 4800 S. 84th St. Greenfield from 4:30PM-7:30PM. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Saturday, April 6, at 10:00AM at ST. MARY CATHOLIC FATIH COMMUNITY, 9520 W. Forest Home Ave., Hales Corners, a final visitation in Church from 9:00-9:45AM preceding the Mass; entombment to follow at St. Adalbert's Cemetery (Milwaukee). In lieu of flowers, please offer your thoughtful memorials to Sojourner Truth House. "Wesolych Swiat dla wszystkich i dla wszystkich dobranco!" ~ Irene



Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Apr. 3, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary Remember Share memories or express condolences below. Send Flowers View All Add Message Add Photos Add Videos ‹ Back to today's Notices