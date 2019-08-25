|
Lehman, Irene A. (Nee Dallapiazza) Passed away peacefully on August 17, 2019, at the age of 89. Irene will be lovingly remembered by her surviving children: James (Tammy), Mark (Jennefer), Alan (Linda), Michael, and Mary (Terry) Brown. Irene is further survived by her brother, Gene (Janet) Dallapiazza; and will also be forever remembered by her grandchildren Carl, Dan, Pam, Sabrina, Kaila, Paige, Parker; great-grandchild Meleah Grace; and numerous nieces, nephews, extended family and dear friends. She is preceded in death by her parents, Avrina and Joseph Dallapiazza, as well as her children, Carl and Tina Lehman. Irene was born on March 8, 1930, in Milwaukee. She was a devoted member of the choir at St. Teresa of Calcutta Parish (St. Clare's) in North Lake, WI. She enjoyed entertaining, picnics and weekend swims at her house on Moose Lake. She was a wonderful cook and enjoyed making bread, sewing, quilting, reading, playing dominoes and visiting with friends and family. Visitation at St. Anthony Catholic Church, N74 W13604 Appleton Avenue, Menomonee Falls, on Saturday, August 31, from 9:00 to 10:45AM. Mass of Christian Burial at 11:00AM and interment to follow at Holy Cross Cemetery. Memorials in memory of Irene may be made to the - Southeastern WI Chapter.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Aug. 25, 2019