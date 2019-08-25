Services
Krause Funeral Homes & Cremation Services
21600 W. Capitol Dr.
Brookfield, WI 53072
262-432-8300
Resources
More Obituaries for Irene Lehman
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Irene A. Lehman

Add a Memory
Irene A. Lehman Notice
Lehman, Irene A. (Nee Dallapiazza) Passed away peacefully on August 17, 2019, at the age of 89. Irene will be lovingly remembered by her surviving children: James (Tammy), Mark (Jennefer), Alan (Linda), Michael, and Mary (Terry) Brown. Irene is further survived by her brother, Gene (Janet) Dallapiazza; and will also be forever remembered by her grandchildren Carl, Dan, Pam, Sabrina, Kaila, Paige, Parker; great-grandchild Meleah Grace; and numerous nieces, nephews, extended family and dear friends. She is preceded in death by her parents, Avrina and Joseph Dallapiazza, as well as her children, Carl and Tina Lehman. Irene was born on March 8, 1930, in Milwaukee. She was a devoted member of the choir at St. Teresa of Calcutta Parish (St. Clare's) in North Lake, WI. She enjoyed entertaining, picnics and weekend swims at her house on Moose Lake. She was a wonderful cook and enjoyed making bread, sewing, quilting, reading, playing dominoes and visiting with friends and family. Visitation at St. Anthony Catholic Church, N74 W13604 Appleton Avenue, Menomonee Falls, on Saturday, August 31, from 9:00 to 10:45AM. Mass of Christian Burial at 11:00AM and interment to follow at Holy Cross Cemetery. Memorials in memory of Irene may be made to the - Southeastern WI Chapter.

logo

Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Aug. 25, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Irene's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send Sympathy Flowers to
Krause Funeral Homes & Cremation Services
Send Flowers
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Krause Funeral Homes & Cremation Services
Download Now
jsonline