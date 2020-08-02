Irene A. Moglia(Nee Jesion) Passed away peacefully on Thursday, July 30, 2020 at age 90. Beloved wife of the late Ronald J. Moglia. Loving mother of Debra (Matt) West, Mark (Rita) and Holly. Dear grandmother of 6 and great-grandmother of 7. Sister-in-law of Sue Jesion. Further survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives and close friends.Irene was always on the go! Enjoying outings with her best friends and family. She loved playing bingo, dogs, hot fudge sundaes and her coffee with 2 creams! She was a member and served as Secretary/Treasurer of VFW Post 444 for over 50 years.A Memorial Service will be held at the funeral home on Saturday, Aug. 8th at 11:30 AM, with visitation from 10 AM until the time of Service. Private interment Southern WI Veterans Memorial Cemetery, Union Grove, WI.