Irene A. (Panasuk) Sparacino
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Irene's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Irene A. Sparacino (nee Panasuk)

West Allis - Found peace May 14, 2020 at the age of 95 years. Beloved wife of the late Rosmond. Loving mom of Steven (Bonnie) Sparacino, Paul Sparacino and Sharon (Dan) Halbur. Dear grandmother of Jasen (Leslie) Sparacino and Nicole and Christopher Halbur. Further survived by nieces, nephews, other family and friends. Owner of Look Reality. Funeral services will be held Wednesday, May 20, 2020 at 6:00 pm at Schaff Funeral Home. Visitation Wednesday 4:00 pm until time of services. Private Interment Holy Cross Cemetery.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from May 15 to May 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
20
Visitation
04:00 - 06:00 PM
Schaff Funeral Service
Send Flowers
MAY
20
Funeral service
06:00 PM
Schaff Funeral Service
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Schaff Funeral Service
5920 West Lincoln Avenue
West Allis, WI 53219
(414) 541-7533
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved