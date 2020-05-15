Irene A. Sparacino (nee Panasuk)West Allis - Found peace May 14, 2020 at the age of 95 years. Beloved wife of the late Rosmond. Loving mom of Steven (Bonnie) Sparacino, Paul Sparacino and Sharon (Dan) Halbur. Dear grandmother of Jasen (Leslie) Sparacino and Nicole and Christopher Halbur. Further survived by nieces, nephews, other family and friends. Owner of Look Reality. Funeral services will be held Wednesday, May 20, 2020 at 6:00 pm at Schaff Funeral Home. Visitation Wednesday 4:00 pm until time of services. Private Interment Holy Cross Cemetery.