Irene Alice Long
New Berlin - (Nee Lynch)
Mom, Grandma, Auntie Irene, passed away peacefully at home surrounded by family at the age of 89 years on May 28th, 2020.Irene was a remarkable woman. Growing up as the oldest of five children, she was smart, spirited and known to misbehave at times but also fiercely protective of her younger siblings. Married at 19, she was a devoted mother and foster parent. She was proud to have earned her Bachelor's degree at the age of 41.She went on to become the Director of Social Work at Bel-Air Nursing Home, worked for Milwaukee County Child Care Services and eventually retired from the Milwaukee County Department of Aging. Irene volunteered for many years at Children's Hospital, Retzer Nature Center and New Berlin Public Library.She also taught ESL at various locations.
Irene was loved and respected by many. She had many friends and was greatly involved in her church,Forest Park Presbyterian. She was an avid reader, crossword puzzle champ, card game hustler, and world traveler. Irene was a quick-witted, strong, and independent woman who wasn't afraid to express herself. Irene was preceded in death by her beloved husband Durward (Bill), her parents Henrietta and David Lynch, her sister Kathleen Brodhagen (Robert),and her special friend (the late John Bahr). She was a loving sister to David Lynch (Joanne), and Kenneth Lynch (the late Arlene), Bonnie Chesky (the late Jerrold). She was a dear mother to Leonard and Laura Reichardt (Gerhard), as well as a loving grandmother to Angela White (Kevin), Annette Svehlek (Guy), Annaliza Torres, William Long (Jennifer)and Christopher. Torres. She was also a beloved great-grandmother (aka GG) to Elisa White, Christian Torres, Maura White, Madison Svehlek,, Cadence Svehlek, Alexia Torres, Peyton Long, and Mackenzie Long. Irene also had close relationships with many nieces and nephews. We love you Always and Forever. May you sleep with the Angels and you are defiantly teaching them a thing or two. Memorial Service to be determined sometime in the near future.
In lieu of flowers, donations St.Jude.org and/orhttps://donate.worldvision.org/give/coronavirus-emergency-response will be appreciated.
New Berlin - (Nee Lynch)
Mom, Grandma, Auntie Irene, passed away peacefully at home surrounded by family at the age of 89 years on May 28th, 2020.Irene was a remarkable woman. Growing up as the oldest of five children, she was smart, spirited and known to misbehave at times but also fiercely protective of her younger siblings. Married at 19, she was a devoted mother and foster parent. She was proud to have earned her Bachelor's degree at the age of 41.She went on to become the Director of Social Work at Bel-Air Nursing Home, worked for Milwaukee County Child Care Services and eventually retired from the Milwaukee County Department of Aging. Irene volunteered for many years at Children's Hospital, Retzer Nature Center and New Berlin Public Library.She also taught ESL at various locations.
Irene was loved and respected by many. She had many friends and was greatly involved in her church,Forest Park Presbyterian. She was an avid reader, crossword puzzle champ, card game hustler, and world traveler. Irene was a quick-witted, strong, and independent woman who wasn't afraid to express herself. Irene was preceded in death by her beloved husband Durward (Bill), her parents Henrietta and David Lynch, her sister Kathleen Brodhagen (Robert),and her special friend (the late John Bahr). She was a loving sister to David Lynch (Joanne), and Kenneth Lynch (the late Arlene), Bonnie Chesky (the late Jerrold). She was a dear mother to Leonard and Laura Reichardt (Gerhard), as well as a loving grandmother to Angela White (Kevin), Annette Svehlek (Guy), Annaliza Torres, William Long (Jennifer)and Christopher. Torres. She was also a beloved great-grandmother (aka GG) to Elisa White, Christian Torres, Maura White, Madison Svehlek,, Cadence Svehlek, Alexia Torres, Peyton Long, and Mackenzie Long. Irene also had close relationships with many nieces and nephews. We love you Always and Forever. May you sleep with the Angels and you are defiantly teaching them a thing or two. Memorial Service to be determined sometime in the near future.
In lieu of flowers, donations St.Jude.org and/orhttps://donate.worldvision.org/give/coronavirus-emergency-response will be appreciated.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Jun. 1 to Jun. 3, 2020.