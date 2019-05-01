|
Quintero-Atzlan, Irene B. Born to Eternal Life on Friday April 26th, 2019 at the age of 37 years. Loving mom of Richard, Ariella, Ellianna, Samuel and Oliver. Cherished daughter of Cynthia Gutierrez and Rafael Quintero. Dear sister of Rafael and Alex. Also survived by aunts, uncles, cousins, other relatives and friends. Visitation will be held on Friday May 3rd, at the FUNERAL HOME from 4-7PM with a Funeral Service at 7PM. Irene dedicated her life to her children and family. She will be deeply missed.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on May 1, 2019