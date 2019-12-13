Services
Muskego - (nee Erdmann) age 94, found peace December 8, 2019 in Muskego, Wi. She was preceded in death by her beloved husband, George. Loving mother of Perry (Mary) Brewer, Lesley Bearce, Claudia (late Randy) Campion. Beloved grandmother of David Brewer, Tim (Kristy) Brewer, Ronny (Eric) Peltcs, Joe (Angie) Campion, Melissa (Nic) Larson and 7 great grandchildren.

Irene was raised in Milwaukee and lived in New Berlin and Greenfield before moving to Naples, FL. Irene returned to Muskego, WI in 2010. Irene's favorite pastimes were knitting hats for newborns, donating them to the hospital and watching the Brewer and Packer games on television.

A private memorial service will be held in June 2020 to honor both Irene and

George Brewer.

Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Dec. 13 to Dec. 22, 2019
