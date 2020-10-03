Irene C. SadowskiGreenfield - (nee Golembiewski) Age 97. Born to Eternal Life on October 2nd. Beloved wife of (the late) Erwin. Cherished mother of David (Leslie), Mark, Paul, John, and Susan. Loving grandmother of 10 and great-grandmother of 9. Further survived by her brother Louis Golembiewski, nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Preceded in death by her brothers Harry, Ray, and Leo, and sister Martha. She worked as a clerk at Gimbels and later as a teacher's aide for Greenfield School District. Her family sincerely thanks Muskego Care Center, St. Croix Hospice, Laurie and BFF Michelle for their loving care of Irene. A visitation will be held on Wednesday October 7th at Hartson Funeral Home, 11111 W Janesville Rd Hales Corners, 53130, from 5pm to 7pm. Funeral mass will be held at St. Leonards Catholic Parish, W173S7777 Westwood Dr, Muskego, 53150 on Thursday October 8th at 10am. Private burial."No more a caterpillar for she now has wings. Fly free beautiful butterfly."