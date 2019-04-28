|
Slabik, Irene C. Passed away peacefully on Thursday, April 25, 2019 at the age of 86. Preceded in death by her husband Raymond, and her sons Dan and Dale. Loving mother to David (Sherry) Slabik and Patricia (Herbert) Haas. Dear grandmother to Michelle, Lindsey, Steven, Brenna and the late; Raymond, Russell and Laurie. Also survived by 5 great-grandchildren, other relatives and friends. Irene was one of ten children in the her family Visitation at Molthen Bell Funeral Home on Monday, May 6 from 10 to 11 AM. Visitation on Tuesday, May 7 at St. Peter and Paul Catholic Church (36028 Osseo Rd, Independence, WI) from 1 to 2 PM with Mass at 2 PM. Interment to follow at the St. Peter and Paul Church Cemetery.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Apr. 28, 2019