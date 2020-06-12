Irene D. Brandies
Irene D. Brandies

West Allis - Passed to Eternal Life, Thursday June 11, 2020. Age 90 years. Beloved wife of the late Gilbert. Precious sister of Julie Instenes. Dear sister-in-law of Janet Brandies. Also survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives and many friends. Graduate of UW- Milwaukee, Irene and Gil moved to California in 1961. She received her Master's Degree and was a teacher in the Los Angeles School District for 31 years. Member of Burbank Elk's Lodge, Sons of Norway - Fosselgen Lodge and former Secretary of Sons of Norway- Verona Lodge. A heartfelt thank you to Dr. Lillie and the nurses and staff on the 3rd floor Aurora West Allis Medical Center. Visitation Wednesday, June 17, 2020 at Bevsek-Verbick Funeral Home - West Allis 10:30 AM until time of Funeral Service at 12 PM. Interment Wisconsin Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, Memorials to Sons of Norway - Fosselgen Lodge or Mount Hope Lutheran Church appreciated.






Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Jun. 12 to Jun. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
17
Visitation
10:30 - 12:00 PM
Bevsek-Verbick Funeral Home - West Allis
JUN
17
Funeral service
12:00 PM
Bevsek-Verbick Funeral Home - West Allis
