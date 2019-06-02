Services
Hartson Funeral Home
11111 West Janesville Road
Hales Corners, WI 53130
(414) 425-9797
Resources
More Obituaries for Irene Guderyon
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Irene E. Guderyon

Notice Condolences Flowers

Irene E. Guderyon Notice
Guderyon, Irene E. (Nee Kumm) Age 96. Called home May 30, 2019. Preceded in death by her husband, Franklin and son, Donald Sr. Beloved mother-in-law of Jill Guderyon. Proud grandma of Laura (Matthew) Duncan, Shelley McCarthy, Donald Jr., and Bonnie Guderyon. Great-grandma of Cody, Vivian, and Evelyn. Further survived by other relatives and friends. Visitation at St. Paul's Lutheran Church, S66 W14325 Janesville Rd., Muskego on Saturday, June 8th from 12 Noon to 1 PM. Funeral service 1 PM. Interment: St. Paul's Lutheran Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials to the church appreciated.
logo

Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on June 2, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Hartson Funeral Home
Download Now
jsonline