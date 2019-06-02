|
|
Guderyon, Irene E. (Nee Kumm) Age 96. Called home May 30, 2019. Preceded in death by her husband, Franklin and son, Donald Sr. Beloved mother-in-law of Jill Guderyon. Proud grandma of Laura (Matthew) Duncan, Shelley McCarthy, Donald Jr., and Bonnie Guderyon. Great-grandma of Cody, Vivian, and Evelyn. Further survived by other relatives and friends. Visitation at St. Paul's Lutheran Church, S66 W14325 Janesville Rd., Muskego on Saturday, June 8th from 12 Noon to 1 PM. Funeral service 1 PM. Interment: St. Paul's Lutheran Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials to the church appreciated.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on June 2, 2019