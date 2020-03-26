|
|
Irene E. Kernan (nee Rebstock)
Sussex - Found Peace March 25, 2020 at the age of 85 years. Preceded in death by her parents Raymond and Mary Rebstock, great-grandchild Evan Scott Daul, brother Donald Spille and her aunt Katherine Somolani. Beloved wife of Jerry Kernan for 65 years. Loving mother of Chris (Orlando) Moreira, Kerry (the late Jeff) Martin, Tim Kernan and the late Mary Daul. Dear grandma of Jason (Holly) Rollins, Aaron Budny, Karly (David) Steinhage, Kendra (Jon) Tiedemann, Shannon Kernan, Riane (Jeff) Davis, Justin (Sara) Daul and Halle Daul. Further survived by 13 great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, other family and friends. Due to recent health and safety concerns private funeral services will be held.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Mar. 26 to Mar. 29, 2020