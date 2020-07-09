Irene E. OrlowskiMilwaukee - (nee Stehr) Found peace on Tuesday, March 24, 2020, age 71 years. Loving wife for. 46 years to Carl. Beloved mother of Christopher (Jamie), Bryan and Carrie Orlowski. Proud grandma of AJ, Autumn and Claire. Dear sister of Delbert (Sondra) Stehr, Doris (Gordon)Klankowski and the late Richard Stehr. Fond sister-in-law of Anthony (Bonnie), Dennis (Sue) and Myra Orlowski. Special friend of John and Donna Grabowski. Also survived by other family, friends and neighbors.Irene was a floral designer for over 40 years and was dedicated and proud of her work. She was a member of Resurrection Ev. Lutheran Church.Irene's family will host a Memorial Visitation on Wednesday, July 15, 2020. 2"00-4:00 PM at Resurrection Ev. Lutheran Church, 213 E. Howard Avenue. Memorial Service at 4:00 PM, (Please bring a mask to wear.) Private inurnment Southern Wisconsin Veterans Memorial Cemetery.