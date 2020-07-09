1/
Irene E. Orlowski
Irene E. Orlowski

Milwaukee - (nee Stehr) Found peace on Tuesday, March 24, 2020, age 71 years. Loving wife for. 46 years to Carl. Beloved mother of Christopher (Jamie), Bryan and Carrie Orlowski. Proud grandma of AJ, Autumn and Claire. Dear sister of Delbert (Sondra) Stehr, Doris (Gordon)Klankowski and the late Richard Stehr. Fond sister-in-law of Anthony (Bonnie), Dennis (Sue) and Myra Orlowski. Special friend of John and Donna Grabowski. Also survived by other family, friends and neighbors.

Irene was a floral designer for over 40 years and was dedicated and proud of her work. She was a member of Resurrection Ev. Lutheran Church.

Irene's family will host a Memorial Visitation on Wednesday, July 15, 2020. 2"00-4:00 PM at Resurrection Ev. Lutheran Church, 213 E. Howard Avenue. Memorial Service at 4:00 PM, (Please bring a mask to wear.) Private inurnment Southern Wisconsin Veterans Memorial Cemetery.






Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Jul. 9 to Jul. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
15
Visitation
02:00 - 04:00 PM
Resurrection Ev. Lutheran Church
JUL
15
Memorial service
04:00 PM
Prasser-Kleczka Funeral Homes
3275 South Howell Avenue
Milwaukee, WI 53207
(414) 483-2322
