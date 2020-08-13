1/
Irene Garcia Davis
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Irene's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Irene Garcia Davis

Wauwatosa - (nee Dalum) Age 94 years. Born to life in Chicago Nov. 29, 1925 to Karl Dalum and Ida Zeldmann Dalum. Born to eternal life August 10, 2020 at Wauwatosa, WI. Beloved mother of Bradley Garcia, Larry Garsha and the late Marcie Garcia. Dear grandmother of Bradley (Dawn) Garcia II, the late Jason Garcia, Karl (Michele) Garsha, Adam (Theresa) Garsha, Luke (Michelle) Garsha, and Laura (Austin) Rechcgyl. 12 loving great grandchildren. Sister of the late Wilbert (the late Genevieve) Dalum. Further survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

Private services will be held in Chicago, Illinois.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Aug. 13 to Aug. 16, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved