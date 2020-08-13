Irene Garcia Davis
Wauwatosa - (nee Dalum) Age 94 years. Born to life in Chicago Nov. 29, 1925 to Karl Dalum and Ida Zeldmann Dalum. Born to eternal life August 10, 2020 at Wauwatosa, WI. Beloved mother of Bradley Garcia, Larry Garsha and the late Marcie Garcia. Dear grandmother of Bradley (Dawn) Garcia II, the late Jason Garcia, Karl (Michele) Garsha, Adam (Theresa) Garsha, Luke (Michelle) Garsha, and Laura (Austin) Rechcgyl. 12 loving great grandchildren. Sister of the late Wilbert (the late Genevieve) Dalum. Further survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
Private services will be held in Chicago, Illinois.