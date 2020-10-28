Irene H. Schroeder (nee Peterson)Milwaukee, WI - Reunited with her husband Edward on October 21, 2020 at the age of 90. Loving mother of Pamela (Tom) Haines, Wayne (Sue) Schroeder, Kathleen (Kurt Ott) Cialdini and the late David Schroeder. "Grandma Reenie" of Simone Schroeder, Adam (Roberta) Haines and Chad (Elizabeth) Haines. Survived by sister Diane (Patrick) McNulty and sisters-in-law Dorothy Pagach and Mary Ann Nemoir. Also survived by nieces, nephews, great-grandchildren, other relatives and friends.Memorial Gathering Thursday, November 5, 2020 at THE FUNERAL HOME from 2PM to 3PM. Memorial Service to follow, at 3PM. Private inurnment at Southern Wisconsin Veterans Memorial Cemetery.Memorials, if so desired may be made to the Salvation Army or Hunger Task Force in Irene's name.