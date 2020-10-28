1/
Irene H. (Peterson) Schroeder
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Irene's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Irene H. Schroeder (nee Peterson)

Milwaukee, WI - Reunited with her husband Edward on October 21, 2020 at the age of 90. Loving mother of Pamela (Tom) Haines, Wayne (Sue) Schroeder, Kathleen (Kurt Ott) Cialdini and the late David Schroeder. "Grandma Reenie" of Simone Schroeder, Adam (Roberta) Haines and Chad (Elizabeth) Haines. Survived by sister Diane (Patrick) McNulty and sisters-in-law Dorothy Pagach and Mary Ann Nemoir. Also survived by nieces, nephews, great-grandchildren, other relatives and friends.

Memorial Gathering Thursday, November 5, 2020 at THE FUNERAL HOME from 2PM to 3PM. Memorial Service to follow, at 3PM. Private inurnment at Southern Wisconsin Veterans Memorial Cemetery.

Memorials, if so desired may be made to the Salvation Army or Hunger Task Force in Irene's name.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Oct. 28 to Nov. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
5
Memorial Gathering
02:00 - 03:00 PM
Prasser-Kleczka Funeral Home
Send Flowers
NOV
5
Memorial service
03:00 PM
Prasser-Kleczka Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Prasser-Kleczka Funeral Home
6080 South 27th Street
Milwaukee, WI 53221
(414) 282-6080
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Prasser-Kleczka Funeral Home South Suburban Chapel

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved