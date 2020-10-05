1/
Irene Hawkins
Irene Hawkins

Oak Creek - (nee Langman) Passed away peacefully surrounded by her family on Saturday, October 3rd, 2020 at the age of 85. Beloved wife of Earl for over 64 years. Cherished mom to Timothy (Becky), Sara (Peter) Siepert and the late Julee. Beloved grandma to Bradford, Lucy, Erik, Steven and Trinity. Dear sister to Nancy Ruggles, Cheri See, Pat Weber and Linda Thiede. Preceded in death by her 4 brothers and 2 sisters.

The family would like to express a special thank you to the staff at Horizon Home Care and Hospice for their care of Irene.

A memorial visitation will be held on Friday, October 9th, at Hales Corners Lutheran Church (12300 W Janesville Road) from 10-12pm with a funeral service to follow at 12pm.

In lieu of flowers, memorials to Hales Corners Lutheran Church are appreciated.






Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Oct. 5 to Oct. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
9
Visitation
10:00 - 12:00 PM
Hales Corners Lutheran Church
OCT
9
Funeral service
12:00 PM
Hales Corners Lutheran Church
Funeral services provided by
Heritage Funeral Home
9200 South 27th Street
Oak Creek, WI 53154
(414) 761-2750
