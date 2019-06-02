|
Galipo, Irene K. (Nee Wozniak) 89, passed away peacefully on May 29, 2019. Irene was preceded in death by her husband, Charles Galipo, her brother, Robert Wozniak and her sister, Evelyn Burrmann. She is survived by her children Gregory Galipo, Valerie (Tim) Gramling, Sharon Galipo and Charles (Deborah Voyles) Galipo; grandchildren Justin Gramling, Jacob (Madeline) Gramling and Lauren Gramling, Rome Cagle, Summer (Nathan) Ennis; and great grandchildren Jaxon and Greenlee Ennis, and sister Ruth (Norbert) Jashek. She is further survived by her life-long friend, Barbara Veldhuis, her nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Visitation will be held on Thursday, June 6, at the Funeral Home from 11:00am to 1:00pm. Entombment will follow at 2:00pm at St. Adalbert Cemetery.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on June 2, 2019