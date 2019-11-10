|
Irene Kopisch
Greendale - (nee Taczala) Passed to Eternal Life Friday, November 1, 2019, age 91 years. Beloved wife of the late Robert R. Dear mother of Robert D. (Linda) Kopisch and Barbara (Steve Evans) O'Neill. Loving grandmother of Brady (Julie) Kopisch, Kelly (Jason) Carnes, Jenny (Scott) Breier, Julie (Steve) Putchinski. Great grandmother of Brenna and Christopher Bauer, Ryan and Chloe Carnes, Tate, Katie, Tyler, and Tag Breier and Colin and Megan Putchinski. Dear sister of Bernice (the late Daniel) Rosinski. Also survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives and many friends. Visitation Friday, November 15, 2019 at St. Mary Catholic Faith Community (9520 W. Forest Home Ave.) 10-10:45AM with Mass of Christian Burial at 11 AM. Entombment St. Adalbert Cemetery. Retired employee of Rexnord Corporation. In lieu of flowers, memorials to Children's Hospital of Wisconsin Foundation appreciated.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Nov. 10, 2019